STEEL PANTHER - Steel Panther TV Presents: The World Of Music, Episode #1 (Video)

Steel Panther presents Episode #1 of The World Of Music with the following: "You know, a lot of people think we're just one-dimensional heavy metal musicians but, that's just not true. And, with this new series, we're out to prove it. Welcome to Steel Panther presents: The World of Music!"

Steel Panther performs next on June 8 at 93X Rock N' Ride Fest in Minneapolis, MN. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.