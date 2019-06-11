STEEL PANTHER - Steel Panther TV Presents: The World Of Music, Episode #2

Steel Panther has uploaded a new episode of The World Of Music. A description reads: “Diving back into 'The World of Music' (or, as it's known this week, 'Michael Starr's The World of Music feat. Michael Starr')! Yes, we know we said we're expanding our horizons and listening to different genres but, when we hear a name like Devilskin, we gotta see what's up!”

Steel Panther performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Pro-shot video for three songs from the band's set can be seen below:

Steel Panther presents Episode #1 of The World Of Music with the following: "You know, a lot of people think we're just one-dimensional heavy metal musicians but, that's just not true. And, with this new series, we're out to prove it. Welcome to Steel Panther presents: The World of Music!"