STEEL PANTHER - Steel Panther TV Presents: The World Of Music, Episode #5 (Video)

Steel Panther has uploaded the fifth episode of The World Of Music. A description reads: "Jazz can elicit all kinds of emotions and Charlie Parker is no exception. Let's get into 'Orinthology' in this week's episode of Steel Panther TV presents: The World of Music!"

Steel Panther are due to release a new single, entitled "All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)", on Monday, July 8. The song will appear on the band's next studio album, which is due to be released by the end of the year.

Vocalist Michael Starr recently commented on the new album: "You are gonna love this new group of songs. We have worked extremely hard and it's paid off. Be prepared to have your nuts fucking rocked off. Ladies, get a towel, 'cause your tits are gonna explode and it's gonna get messy. The future is bright!"

