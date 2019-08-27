STEEL PANTHER Take You Behind The Scenes On Shoot For "All I Wanna Do Is F@#k (Myself Tonight)" Music Video

Steel Panther have released a new video, taking you behind the scenes in Sin City as the band shoots the official video for the single, "All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)". Watch below:

Steel Panther's fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules, is out on September 27. The new album is available for pre-order in various bundle configuration here.

“Heavy Metal Rules is the ultimate party album. Anthem after anthem and hook after hook, the songs will provide the soundtrack to your new bitchin’ heavy metal life. The first single, 'All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)', is the ultimate song about self-love and having a positive personal self-image. It is the kind of song you put on to get yourself in the mood whether you’re getting ready to have sex with yourself or 17 girls in a row,” explains Steel Panther.

From the opening track “Zebraman” (which is audio taken from the classic film Heavy Metal Parking Lot) to the emotional album closer “I Ain’t Buying What You’re Selling,” Steel Panther have created 36 minutes of audio eargasms. Songs like “Let’s Get High Tonight,” “Fuck Everybody” and “Gods Of Pussy” are destined to become natural additions to the band’s setlist. “I’m Not Your Bitch” is an anthem for all acknowledged genders and sexual orientations worldwide. The video for the first single “All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)” was shot in Las Vegas and features cameos from numerous celebrities from music, comedy, YouTube and more.

Tracklisting:

"Zebraman"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

"Let's Get High Tonight"

"Always Gonna Be A Ho"

"I'm Not Your Bitch"

"Fuck Everybody"

"Heavy Metal Rules"

"Sneaky Little Bitch"

"Gods Of Pussy"

"I Ain't Buying What You're Selling"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)" video:

“Always Gonna Be A Ho” video:

Hide your women, children and your pets. Steel Panther are heading out on a headline tour of North America. The tour, called the Heavy Metal Rules Tour, kicks off in early October and runs through mid-December.

The tour will be in support of the band’s new studio album, Heavy Metal Rules. The 27-date trek will make stops in markets such as Orlando, FL; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Detroit, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few.

Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. More information on all shows can be found here.

Dates:

September

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Album release show)

October

8 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

9 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

November

24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

December

2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel

3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino