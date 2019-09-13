STEEL PANTHER Talk Heavy Metal Culture - "You Can Just Be Free About Your Super-Freakiness And Get Your Weird On" (Video)

Steel Panther frontman Michael Starr and drummer Stix Zadinia are featured in a new interview conducted by Moshpit Passion at this year's Dong Open Air in Germany. They discuss the band's forthcoming album, Heavy Metal Rules, and present day heavy metal culture.

Starr: "We love heavy metal, we always have loved heavy metal, and I feel like the culture has more awareness now. I think that people, there's more bands starting to play, maybe not what we do, but it's still heavy metal. People are growing their hair out, dressing up."

Stix: "I love the freedom of it, man, you can just be free about your super-freakiness and get your weird on, you don't have to be ashamed if like to rub your dick up against the wall by yourself, you can just do it. You know what I'm saying?"

Starr: "Yeah, I love doing that."

Steel Panther's fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules, is out on September 27. The new album is available for pre-order in various bundle configuration here.

The new single, "Gods Of Pussy", is available for streaming below, as well as at all digital streaming services. The song is also available as an instant download via all digital retailers.

Lyrically, “Gods Of Pussy” is a life manifesto as only vocalist Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel, bassist Lexxi Foxx and drummer Stix Zadinia can unleash upon the world.

Steel Panther explains: “KISS wrote ‘God Of Thunder,” Def Leppard wrote ‘Gods Of War’ and we wanted to get in to the ‘God’ business too. This is an autobiographical description of a day in the life of Steel Panther. So, when you’re feeling a little unsexy and you need to get your mojo flowing and turn up the heat, play this song at 10 and you too can become a God Of Pussy.”

Tracklisting:

"Zebraman"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

"Let's Get High Tonight"

"Always Gonna Be A Ho"

"I'm Not Your Bitch"

"Fuck Everybody"

"Heavy Metal Rules"

"Sneaky Little Bitch"

"Gods Of Pussy"

"I Ain't Buying What You're Selling"

(Photo - David Jackson)