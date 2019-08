STEEL PANTHER Talk Heavy Metal Rules, Songwriting And Glow-In-The-Dark Underwear In New Interview (Audio)

Mike Bax at Pure Grain Audio caught up with Steel Panther's Satchel and Stix Zadinia at Heavy Montreal 2019 on July 27th. Check out the interview below and find out why the band's new album, Heavy Metal Rules, "will blow your dick up into your body."

Satchel: "In this day and age there’s a lot of fucking shit going on for people all of the time. When we were fucking younger, and heavy metal was really and truly the dominant force in music; you know; Van Halen One; Ozzy’s records; all that shit. All of those records back then, like 1984 by Van Halen, how many songs were on that?"

Stix: "Eight songs, man."

Satchel: "There was eight fucking songs on that record. I don’t know about you, but when I get records that have fifteen or sixteen songs, it’s like, ok, it’s really hard to digest all of that in one sitting. So we were like, let’s give people TWO records in the next five years that have nine songs, rather than one album that has sixteen or seventeen songs on it."

Stix: "Inevitably, out of the sixteen songs that are going to be on that record, you’re going to have shit that is not high, A-caliber shit. It was important for us from song one through to the last song, to have every song feel like it could be a single for us. It’s important for us to put the best shit out there instead of just going 'Well, let’s just fill some time because we need a bonus track for Japan.' We didn’t do that."

Satchel: "Music is subjective too. So there’s going to be people that hate all the tracks, but that way they can listen to it, and the pain is over pretty quick as well."

Stix: "Yeah. We’re gentle that way."

Steel Panther recently released a video for the new song, "Always Gonna Be A Ho", featured on their upcoming fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules, out on September 27.

The new clip is a companion video to previously released “All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)”. The first video depicts vocalist Michael Starr’s journey to the wedding chapel alongside bandmates guitarist Satchel, bassist Lexxi Foxx and drummer Stix Zadinia. That video ends with Starr’s bride to be running off with bandmate Satchel. The new video for “Always Gonna Be A Ho” goes deeper into the relationship between the bride (played by Syd Wilder) and the band. Frankie Nasso returns as the director of touching video showcasing Starr’s heartbreak at losing his bride and the end shows what happens to cause the love to go south. Both videos can be found below.

“Heavy Metal Rules is the ultimate party album. Anthem after anthem and hook after hook, the songs will provide the soundtrack to your new bitchin’ heavy metal life. The first single, 'All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)', is the ultimate song about self-love and having a positive personal self-image. It is the kind of song you put on to get yourself in the mood whether you’re getting ready to have sex with yourself or 17 girls in a row,” explains Steel Panther.

From the opening track “Zebraman” (which is audio taken from the classic film Heavy Metal Parking Lot) to the emotional album closer “I Ain’t Buying What You’re Selling,” Steel Panther have created 36 minutes of audio eargasms. Songs like “Let’s Get High Tonight,” “Fuck Everybody” and “Gods Of Pussy” are destined to become natural additions to the band’s setlist. “I’m Not Your Bitch” is an anthem for all acknowledged genders and sexual orientations worldwide. The video for the first single “All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)” was shot in Las Vegas and features cameos from numerous celebrities from music, comedy, YouTube and more.

Tracklisting:

"Zebraman"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

"Let's Get High Tonight"

"Always Gonna Be A Ho"

"I'm Not Your Bitch"

"Fuck Everybody"

"Heavy Metal Rules"

"Sneaky Little Bitch"

"Gods Of Pussy"

"I Ain't Buying What You're Selling"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)" video:

“Always Gonna Be A Ho” video:

Hide your women, children and your pets. Steel Panther are heading out on a headline tour of North America. The tour, called the Heavy Metal Rules Tour, kicks off in early October and runs through mid-December.

The tour will be in support of the band’s new studio album, Heavy Metal Rules. The 27-date trek will make stops in markets such as Orlando, FL; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Detroit, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few.

Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. More information on all shows can be found here.

Dates:

September

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Album release show)

October

8 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

9 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

November

24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

December

2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel

3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino