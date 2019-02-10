STEEL PANTHER Talks MÖTLEY CRÜE - "Our Book Would Put The Dirt To Shame"

Currently on tour in the UK, Steel Panther recently spoke with Ireland's Overdrive. Following is an excerpt from the interview featuring guitarist Satchel and drummer Stix Zadinia.

OD: If Steel Panther had the chance to do something similar to The Dirt book (Mötley Crüe biography), then the movie…

Stix: "Well, I’m just gonna fucking say it right here man; our book would put The Dirt to shame."

Satchel: "We could say that, Stix, but that will just make those guys really mad. They’re actually really mad at us right now."

Stix: "No, not all the band. Tommy (Lee) and Nikki (Sixx) are pissed at us right now."

Satchel: "Everybody knows that we party way harder than those guys have ever done in the past and… look we’re not trying to brag but, honestly, we do get more pussy than Mötley Crüe, if you add it up by weight. Standards are a little lower, but we don’t care as much. Don’t get me wrong! We get lots of hot ‘bitches‘ but we get ugly ones’ also and the point is, we don’t leave any ‘bitches‘ behind. We’ll just fuck any ‘bitch‘, anywhere at any time."

Read the complete interview here.

Steel Panther's updated tour schedule is as follows:

February

10 - Roundhouse - London, UK - SOLD OUT

11 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

13 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

14 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

15 - Bataclan - Paris, France

16 - De Mast - Torhout, Belgium

18 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

19 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

April

11 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

12 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

13 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC - SOLD OUT

21 - Paaspop - Schijndel, Netherlands

24 - Full Metal Cruise - Palma, Spain

27 - Slasher Metal Fest - Tournefeuille, France

May

24 - Catch The Fever Music - Pryor, OK

25 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

26 - Club LA - Destin, FL

28 - Mavericks Live - Jacksonville, FL

29 - Iron City Bham - Birmingham, AL

31 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

June

1 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

22 - Deerfoot Inn & Casino - Calgary, AB

28 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

July

11 - Congresshalle Saarbrücken - Saarbrücken, Germany

12 - Bang Your Head Festival - Balingen, Germany

16 - Rock In Graz - Graz, Austria

17 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

19 - Zwarte Cross - Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands