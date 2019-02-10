STEEL PANTHER Talks MÖTLEY CRÜE - "Our Book Would Put The Dirt To Shame"
Currently on tour in the UK, Steel Panther recently spoke with Ireland's Overdrive. Following is an excerpt from the interview featuring guitarist Satchel and drummer Stix Zadinia.
OD: If Steel Panther had the chance to do something similar to The Dirt book (Mötley Crüe biography), then the movie…
Stix: "Well, I’m just gonna fucking say it right here man; our book would put The Dirt to shame."
Satchel: "We could say that, Stix, but that will just make those guys really mad. They’re actually really mad at us right now."
Stix: "No, not all the band. Tommy (Lee) and Nikki (Sixx) are pissed at us right now."
Satchel: "Everybody knows that we party way harder than those guys have ever done in the past and… look we’re not trying to brag but, honestly, we do get more pussy than Mötley Crüe, if you add it up by weight. Standards are a little lower, but we don’t care as much. Don’t get me wrong! We get lots of hot ‘bitches‘ but we get ugly ones’ also and the point is, we don’t leave any ‘bitches‘ behind. We’ll just fuck any ‘bitch‘, anywhere at any time."
Steel Panther's updated tour schedule is as follows:
February
10 - Roundhouse - London, UK - SOLD OUT
11 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK
13 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany
14 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT
15 - Bataclan - Paris, France
16 - De Mast - Torhout, Belgium
18 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
19 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
April
11 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
12 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
13 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC - SOLD OUT
21 - Paaspop - Schijndel, Netherlands
24 - Full Metal Cruise - Palma, Spain
27 - Slasher Metal Fest - Tournefeuille, France
May
24 - Catch The Fever Music - Pryor, OK
25 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN
26 - Club LA - Destin, FL
28 - Mavericks Live - Jacksonville, FL
29 - Iron City Bham - Birmingham, AL
31 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
June
1 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA
22 - Deerfoot Inn & Casino - Calgary, AB
28 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA
July
11 - Congresshalle Saarbrücken - Saarbrücken, Germany
12 - Bang Your Head Festival - Balingen, Germany
16 - Rock In Graz - Graz, Austria
17 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary
19 - Zwarte Cross - Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands