STEEL PANTHER To Appear On Tonight’s Episode Of TruTV’s Hit Show Impractical Jokers

On the eve of the most romantic holiday Hallmark has ever created, heavy music’s medically-cleared lovers and partiers, Steel Panther, are adding another career milestone to their ever-expanding resume. Michael Starr, Satchel, Lexxi Foxx and Stix Zadinia joined up with Q, Murr, Joe and Sal for an appearance on the 200th episode of their hit TV show, Impractical Jokers. Impractical Jokers airs on TruTV and the Steel Panther episode is set to air this evening at 10 PM (check local listings).

“What says good times, rock and roll, and making your buddies look like jerks in front of other people more than Steel Panther and Impractical Jokers getting together in one killer episode????? Well, nothing. Seriously, nothing says it more. This 200th anniversary episode was a blast to film, and we were so excited to be asked to be a part of it!,” exclaims Steel Panther.

Steel Panther is currently in the middle of the first leg of their 2020 year-long world tour in support of their latest release Heavy Metal Rules. The tour has seen the band play to sold out rooms across Europe and the guys were even joined by their friends in Five Finger Death Punch during a show last month in Helsinki. Shows in Canada were recently announced with plans for more dates in the United States and Australia to be announced in the future. Information on all shows can be found here.

(Photo - David Jackson)