STEEL PANTHER To Play On KISS KRUISE VII
April 11, 2017, 3 minutes ago
KISS Kruise VII will be sailing out of New Orleans to Costa Maya and Cozumel on Norwegian Pearl from November 5th - 10th, 2017. The first band announced to play is the almighty Steel Panther. Check out an announcement video below:
There are less than a 100 cabins left for the KISS Kruse VII. Book now here.
Says organizers: “Each year’s experience is unique and we can’t wait to share more details soon!”
KISS Kruise VI recap video: