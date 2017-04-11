STEEL PANTHER To Play On KISS KRUISE VII

KISS Kruise VII will be sailing out of New Orleans to Costa Maya and Cozumel on Norwegian Pearl from November 5th - 10th, 2017. The first band announced to play is the almighty Steel Panther. Check out an announcement video below:

There are less than a 100 cabins left for the KISS Kruse VII. Book now here.



Says organizers: “Each year’s experience is unique and we can’t wait to share more details soon!”

KISS Kruise VI recap video: