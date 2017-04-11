STEEL PANTHER To Play On KISS KRUISE VII

April 11, 2017, 3 minutes ago

news hard rock kiss steel panther

STEEL PANTHER To Play On KISS KRUISE VII

KISS Kruise VII will be sailing out of New Orleans to Costa Maya and Cozumel on Norwegian Pearl from November 5th - 10th, 2017. The first band announced to play is the almighty Steel Panther. Check out an announcement video below:

 

 

There are less than a 100 cabins left for the KISS Kruse VII. Book now here.


Says organizers: “Each year’s experience is unique and we can’t wait to share more details soon!”

KISS Kruise VI recap video:

