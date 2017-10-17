STEEL PANTHER To Release Limited Edition Picture Disc As Black Friday Record Store Day Exclusive; Features Bonus Material

California rock and party legends, Steel Panther, have something special coming for their Fanthers. The band will be releasing a limited edition, picture disc vinyl as a Black Friday Record Store Day exclusive.

The Lower The Bar Bitchin’ Edition will be in record stores on November 24th and will become an instant collector’s item, as it is limited to 1,500 pieces in the United States. The vinyl edition features the critically acclaimed last album as well as the previously limited release track, “Red Headed Step Child”. Each vinyl version will also feature a download card so fans that purchase the vinyl can also get the Lower The Bar Bitchin’ Edition digitally, which comes with another bonus track, “Momentary Epiphany”.

Lower The Bar Bitchin’ Edition

Side A

“Goin’ In The Backdoor”

“Anything Goes”

“Poontang Boomerang”

“That’s When You Came In”

“Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)”

“Now The Fun Starts”

Side B

“Pussy Ain’t Free”

“Wasted Too Much Time”

“I Got What You Want”

“Walk Of Shame”

“She’s Tight”

“Red Headed Step Child”

“Momentary Epiphany” (Download Only)

Steel Panther recently released the video for the song “Wasted Too Much Time”. Drummer Stix Zadinia directed the latest clip, which visualizes the message of the song and the pitfalls of staying in a relationship that isn’t working. Stone Sour make a cameo appearance in the NSFW video performing at a house party and singer Corey Taylor does his best Michael Starr impersonation. The video has been viewed over a million times collectively since it was released last month and can be seen below:

Steel Panther recently wrapped a successful co-headline tour with Stone Sour. The band will be playing more shows throughout the United States in November and December before heading overseas on an international tour.

All dates, ticket information and VIP packages can be found here.

(Photo: David Jackson)