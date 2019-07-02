STEEL PANTHER To Release New Single "All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)" On July 8th

Steel Panther are due to release a new single, entitled "All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)", on Monday, July 8th. The song will appear on the band's next studio album, which is due to be released by the end of the year.

Vocalist Michael Starr recently commented on the new album: "You are gonna love this new group of songs. We have worked extremely hard and it's paid off. Be prepared to have your nuts fucking rocked off. Ladies, get a towel, 'cause your tits are gonna explode and it's gonna get messy. The future is bright!"

Steel Panther recently uploaded the fourth episode of The World Of Music. A description reads: "Who knew a DJ named Marshmello could cause this kind of emotional roller coaster? We sure didn't. Welcome to Satchel presents SPTV's The World Of Music with Michael Starr...we're still working on the title."

Watch previous episodes below:

