STEEL PANTHER Uploads New SPTV Episode: Cineminute "The Usual Suspects"
November 27, 2018, an hour ago
Steel Panther have unleashed a brand new episode of SPTV (Steel Panther Television), stating, "Who is Keyser Soze? We don't fucking know... but, that didn't stop us! Steel Panther TV presents: Cineminute "The Usual Suspects"."
Catch Steel Panther live on the following dates:
November
29 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL
30 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI
December
1 - Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie, MI
2 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI
4 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH
6 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN
7 - JJO Yellow Snow Ball - Madison, WI
8 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN
9 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO
11 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO
31 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR