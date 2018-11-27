STEEL PANTHER Uploads New SPTV Episode: Cineminute "The Usual Suspects"

Steel Panther have unleashed a brand new episode of SPTV (Steel Panther Television), stating, "Who is Keyser Soze? We don't fucking know... but, that didn't stop us! Steel Panther TV presents: Cineminute "The Usual Suspects"."

Catch Steel Panther live on the following dates:

November

29 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

30 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

December

1 - Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie, MI

2 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

4 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

6 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

7 - JJO Yellow Snow Ball - Madison, WI

8 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN

9 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

11 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO

31 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR