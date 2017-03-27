STEEL PANTHER - Video Of Lower The Bar Awards Ceremony Now Streaming

Earlier this evening, March 27th, Steel Panther presented the first (and likely only) Annual Lower The Bar Awards. In the video below, hear new music, old favorites and awards nominated by you, the fans and whatever crazy other awards the band wants to present!

Last week Steel Panther released their new album, Lower The Bar, via Kobalt Label Services. A complete album stream is available below.

Lower The Bar - Limited Package Edition, featuring two extra tracks:

“Goin’ In The Backdoor”

“Anything Goes”

“Poontang Boomerang”

“That’s When You Came In”

“Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)”

‘Now The Fun Starts”

“Pussy Ain’t Free”

“Waster Too Much Time”

“I Got What You Want”

“Walk Of Shame”

“She’s Tight”

“Red Headed Step Child”

‘Momentary Epiphany”

Album stream:

“I Got What You Want” video:

“Poontang Boomerang” video:

“Poontang Boomerang” behind the scenes:

“Anything Goes” lyric video:

“She’s Tight” video:

Steel Panther's next concert is April 5th in Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.