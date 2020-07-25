STEEL PANTHER - "We're Talking About Doing An EP"

Guesting on Dr Gong's Drumcast, Steel Panther drummer Stix Zadinia revealed the band's tentative plans to release new music.

Stix: "We've done five full-length records. We're talking about doing an EP because we can do that quicker, and then we can put out another EP sooner. Instead of waiting so long between putting something out, we can do it in a shorter span of time. And I also feel like, because of the way music is consumed these days, that there's a lot of songs on a 10-song record that just don't get attention."

Check out the interview here.

Steel Panther continue to set new career goals for themselves. After the successful Concert To Save The World in June, the band is now back with another virtual concert event, Rockdown In The Lockdown.

The concert will take place on Sunday, August 16 from the ultra-sanitized, production-filled, multi-camera Drum Channel Studio at Drum Workshop located in Oxnard, CA. The show will be live globally at 2 PM, Los Angeles time, 5 PM, New York City time, 10 PM, London time, 11 PM, Berlin time, 5 AM (Monday morning), Hong Kong time and 7 AM (Monday morning), Sydney time.

Rockdown In The Lockdown will be slightly different from what fans saw last time. Steel Panther has filmed a series of sketch comedy pieces that will be played throughout the show giving the virtual experience more depth and laughs. The band will again be interacting with fans around the globe via a live chat.

Tickets for the virtual concert will cost $15.00 each; with proceeds from each ticket sold going to benefit a local Los Angeles animal rescue and Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund (benefitting all touring personnel affected by the COVID-19 pandemic).

All fans who purchase tickets to the concert will get access to Steel Panther’s Rockbuster Video Store. The Rockbuster Video Store will be a place where fans can access exclusive content to stream for a period of time. Currently, The Concert To Save The World and the classic Live From Lexxi’s Mom’s Garage will be available with ticket purchase and more content will be added.

Anyone who has purchased the band’s latest effect pedal The Butthole Burner prior to the concert will get a free ticket to the event. The “You Can’t Beat The Meat & Greet” VIP upgrade is also available that includes access to a virtual one-on-one meet & greet, private video chat with two band members and a screen shot selfie.

Rockdown In The Lockdown is being sponsored by Monster Energy and all tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.

“More Music! More Comedy! More Spandex! More Panther! Steel Panther would like to inform you that it is STILL totally legal to attend this concert naked, but please wear a mask if you’re around strangers!”