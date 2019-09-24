STEEL PANTHER - "We Wrote 'Gods Of Pussy' Because That's What We Eat For Lunch"; Video

Steel Panther's fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules, is out this Friday, September 27. Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People met up with Michael Starr and Stix Zandinia at Duff's in Brooklyn yesterday for a fun conversation about the new record.

In the beginning of the conversation, Elliott asked Michael and Stix if their single, "Gods Of Pussy", is about cats, and Michael responded with the following: "No, it's not about cats. And just to be clear and make sure everyone is on the same page as Steel Panther is, the song is about how you can also be a god of pussy, you know? Because everybody enjoys the female organ and, well not everybody, but it can be a god of penis, too. But we didn't write that song. We wrote 'Gods Of Pussy' because that's what we eat for lunch."

Stix added: "If we tried to write 'Gods Of Penis And Pussy', it wouldn't have fit."

When asked if they had a million dollars to throw the best party ever, Michael responded on what he would do with the money: "I'd take like a thousand bucks, bring all my friends to a strip club, and give the rest of the money to my mom and sick people."

When they were asked who they would bring back from the dead to join their band if they could choose, Stix chose late singer Ray Gillen of Badlands, but Michael's response was a bit different: "I would bring back Vince Neil. I'd bring back the Vince Neil from back in the day. Yea, because that guy's dead. He's gone."

Watch the interview below:

Heavy Metal Rules is available for pre-order in various bundle configuration here.

Tracklisting:

"Zebraman"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

"Let's Get High Tonight"

"Always Gonna Be A Ho"

"I'm Not Your Bitch"

"Fuck Everybody"

"Heavy Metal Rules"

"Sneaky Little Bitch"

"Gods Of Pussy"

"I Ain't Buying What You're Selling"

"Gods Of Pussy":

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)" video:

“Always Gonna Be A Ho” video:

Steel Panther recently announced the Heavy Metal Rules Tour, which kicks off in early October and runs through mid-December. Crobot and Stitched Up Heart have been added as openers with Crobot opening from October 8 to October 20, and Stitched Up Heart opening from November 24 to December 22. The 27-date trek will make stops in markets such as Orlando, FL; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Detroit, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few. Dates below.

Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. More information on all shows can be found here.

Dates:

September

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Album release show)

October

8 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

9 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

November

24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

December

2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel

3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino

