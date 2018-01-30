STEEL PANTHER - "When We First Started It Was Uncomfortable Because We Stuck Out So Much" (Video)

Steel Panther performed in Manchester, England on January 24th, and prior to the show frontman Michael Starr and drummer Stix Zadinia spoke with Heavy TV. They discuss their latest album, Lower The bar, and how the perception of Steel Panther has changed over the years. Check out the interview below.

"Here's a little something fun to kick off your week," reads a recent message from Steel Panther. "Shout out to the Ntoonz team for their unofficial "Just Like Tiger Woods" video!"

"Just Like Tiger Woods" is featured on the band's 2011 album, Balls Out. Watch the new video below:

