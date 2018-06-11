STEEL PROPHET Sign With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records; The God Machine Album Due In Early 2019 (Video Teaser)

US heavy metal band Steel Prophet have signed a multi-album deal with ROAR! Rock of Angels Records. The new album The God Machine"will be released in early 2019. New singer to be announced soon. Check out the video teaser below.

Steel Prophet, hailing from Van Nuys in California, deliver technically minded progressive heavy metal. The band was actually assembled in Middletown, Connecticut during 1983 and has released eight studio albums so far.

Lineup:

Steve Kachinsky Blackmoor - Guitars

TBA - Vocals

Vince du Juan Dennis - Bass (Body Count, Obscene Gesture, Agent Steel, Tourniquet)

John Tarascio - Drums

Jon Paget - Guitars