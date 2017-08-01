STEELHEART Debut “You Got Me Twisted” Music Video

Steelheart, the brainchild of Miljenko Matijevic whose powerful voice and multi-octave range is the heart and soul of the band, have released a video for “You Got Me Twisted”, a track from their new album, Through Worlds Of Stardust, set for release on September 15th. Watch the new clip below.

Although they were lumped in with the glut of long-haired hard rock bands emerging in the early '90s, the band was always more forward thinking than their peers and the 2017 version of the band has a contemporary and edgy feel, while still retaining the patented powerful vocals of Miljenko. On Through Worlds Of Stardust, Miljenko has fused his past, present, and future together, creating an undeniable piece of hard rock music. Certainly fans of the band's first three classic albums will be happy to hear those powerful pipes back in action, but fans of modern hard rock acts like Halestorm, Shinedown, Alter Bridge, and other melodic minded rock heavyweights will find much here to love.

Steelheart released their self-titled debut album in 1990 and based on the buzz around the hit single "I'll Never Let You Go" was a smashing success (for example, 33,000 albums were sold in one day in Japan) and quickly reached platinum sales. Steelheart's sophomore album, Tangled In Reins was released in 1992 to critical acclaim and rave reviews, but moderate success in terms of sales in the US (by early '90s standards) due to the well documented rise of grunge music; however, East Asia was a different story, where the band was widely embraced yet again. In the midst of promotion of the album, a serious accident happened on Halloween night in 1992, when an improperly secured lighting truss hit Matijevic on the back of the head, breaking his nose, cheekbone, jaw, and twisting his spine. Almost impossibly, Matijevic managed to walk off the stage of his own strength before being rushed to a hospital. "Steelheart" as it was known ended that night.

Now the band is back with a sonic tour de force befitting of their stature. Don't be foolish and dismiss this as just another "band from the '80s" as you will miss out on one of the most surprisingly robust and balanced hard rock albums of 2017. Highly recommended for fans of hard rock from then and now.

Through Worlds Of Stardust tracklisting:

“Stream Line Savings”

“My Dirty Girl”

“Come Inside”

“My Word”

“You Got Me Twisted”

“Lips Of Rain”

“With Love We Live Again”

“Got Me Running”

“My Freedom”

“I'm So In Love With You”

“You Got Me Twisted” video:

“Got Me Runnin’”:

Lead Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Guitars, Ebow Guitars: Miljenko Matijevic

Musicians on the album:

Guitars: Uros Raskovski

Bass: James "Rev" Jones, Sigve Sjursen, Jesse Stern

Drums: Mike Humbert, Randy Cooke

Piano: Daniel Fouché, Ed Roth

Guest guitar solo and part rhythm on My Dirty Girl by Kennet Kanowski

Strings composed and conducted by Glen Gabriel

Orchestrated by Anthony Weeden

Performed by Stockholm Strings