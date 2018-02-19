STEELHEART, MEGADETH, PRONG Alumni Set To Appear In From Classical To Rock Benefit Concert

After last year’s incredible success, From Classical To Rock has joined forces with the non-profit OC Music & Dance School to present a star-studded concert benefiting music education for Orange County communities. Hosted by Randy Jackson and headlined by John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, alongside Classical to Rock Youth Orchestra and Choir, bringing young aspiring OCMD music students together with platinum selling rock stars and acclaimed classical musicians, performing together under one roof.

This unique concert features high profile musicians from classical music, jazz to rock and roll with original music scored by one of the biggest Hollywood composers Mr. Nathan Wang, joined on stage by rock, classical musicians and members of the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra, members of the Donald Bren Honors High School Orchestra and Chorus, and the honorees of the Orange County Artist of the Year in music, voice and dance.

In addition to headliner John Rzeznik and host Randy Jackson, special guest artists include Miljenko Matijevic (Steelheart, The Doors) Lynn Harrell (acclaimed cellist), Monte Pittman (Madonna, Prong), Alex Boye, Chinese violinist Yutong (Pacific Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra), Marten Andersson (Steelheart, George Lynch, Lizzy Borden), Chris Broderick (Megadeth), acclaimed cellist Stan Sharp and many more.

From Classical To Rock co-founder / co-producer Marten Andersson: “I am so honored and proud to co-produce another even greater From Classical To Rock concert, benefiting music education. This time we joined forces with a nonprofit called, Orange County Music & Dance school. It's an amazing (nonprofit) school who gives talented low income, minorities a change to be the next classical genius or the next rock star. All musicians involved with the event are contributing their time, energy and musical talents in an effort to benefit musical education.

Concert Details:

Date: April 28, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Irvine Barclay Theatre - Irvine, California

Located at the edge of the UC Irvine campus

Concert Performers:

*Lineup subject to change; additional special guests TBA



John Rzeznik – Frontman of the Goo Goo Dolls

Hosted by Randy Jackson – Producer, bassist, American Idol judge

Lynn Harrell – Renowned Cellist

Miljenko Matijevic – Lead Singer, Steelheart and The Doors

Monte Pittman – Madonna, Prong

Yutong – Pacific Symphony, LA Phil, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Marten Andersson – Steelheart, Lizzy Borden, Lynch Mob

Stan Sharp – Long Beach Symphony, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Alex Boye – Singer & YouTube Sensation

Nathan T. Wang – International Music Composer

Roger Kalia – Assistant Conductor Pacific Symphony

Chas West – The Jason Bonham Band, Foreigner

Chris Broderick – Megadeth

John Tu – Jazz band leader

Christopher Lennertz – Famous Music Composer

Emma Lee – Principal Cellist

Jane Lee – Keyboardist, Choir Director

Cameron Wright – Singer

Stephen Chesney – Guitars

Ben Zelico – Drums



Purchase tickets online at this location.

About From Classical to Rock: From Classical to Rock was founded in 2016 by the famous Chinese violinist Yutong, Rock musician Marten Andersson and acclaimed cellist Stan Sharp to help benefit music education. Stan, Marten and Yutong co-produced the first concert with bassist Robert DeLeo from the band Stone Temple Pilots and the late Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. The concert was a huge hit (it was also the last concert Chester performed with Stone Temple Pilots). The concert raised $50,000 for public music education.



For more information, visit FromClassicalToRock.com.