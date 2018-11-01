STEELHEART Releases Official Live Video For "I'll Never Let You Go"

Rock'n Milan, a live album and long-form video of Steelheart's performance at Frontiers Rock Festival IV (2017) in Milan, Italy, will be released on December 7th. Pre-order the CD/DVD here, and check out another preview of the show with a live video of the song "I'll Never Let You Go", below.

Steelheart mastermind Miljenko Matijevic on the "My Dirty Girl" video: "'My Dirty Girl' is a track from our latest studio album, Through Worlds Of Stardust. We love playing this one live as it has such a great dirty rock vibe to it! The night this was filmed was a hot, sweaty rock 'n roll night to remember in Milan, Italy. Sadly though, this was Kenny's last performance with Steelheart before he passed away shortly thereafter. He is here in spirit forever and I'm happy that we have this full set captured. I hope you all enjoy this video and album. So much more to come. Love you all!"

The band stormed the stage ahead of the, at the time, forthcoming release of their comeback album, Through Worlds Of Stardust, which is represented with the inclusion of "My Dirty Girl", while the rest of the setlist includes Steelheart classics. With tracks culled from the self-titled debut album and from the Rockstar movie soundtrack, singer Miljenko Matijevic was in fine form and delivered an amazing performance to the wowed crowd.

The show is also a fitting tribute to the loving memory of Steelheart guitarist Kenny Kanowski, who passed away just a couple of months after this last performance with the band.

Tracklisting:

CD

"Blood Pollution"

"Livin' The Life"

"Gimme Gimme"

"Like Never Before"

"My Dirty Girl"

"She's Gone"

"Cabernet"

Drum Solo

"Everybody Loves Eileen"

"Rock 'N' Roll (I Just Wanna)"

"I'll Never Let You Go"

"We All Die Young"

DVD

"Blood Pollution"

"Livin' The Life"

"Gimme Gimme"

"Like Never Before"

"Live To Die"

"My Dirty Girl"

"She's Gone"

"Cabernet"

Drum Solo

"Everybody Loves Eileen"

"Rock 'N' Roll (I Just Wanna)"

"I'll Never Let You Go"

"We All Die Young"

"I'll Never Let You Go" video:

"My Dirty Girl" video:

Lineup:

Miljenko Matijevic: Vocals, guitar

Kenneth Kanowski: Lead guitar & vocals

Mike Humbert: Drums

James "Rev" Jones: Bass guitar & vocals