Steelpan Drum Orchestra PAN ROCKS Joins Forces With Members Of KISS, L.A. GUNS, MR. BIG And JANE’S ADDICTION For Upcoming Recording

The 50-piece steel drum orchestra, Pan Rocks, is set to go into the studio this month to record a 6-song EP in Los Angeles. Created by internationally renowned steelpannist, Tracy Thornton, the ensemble is comprised of steel pan drummers from all over the world.

Thornton has tapped drummer Matt Starr (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley) to produce the forthcoming release. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to help Tracy to realize his vision for this amazing project.” says Starr. “There’s nothing like this in the world and this is just the beginning for this unique blend of steelpan drumming and rock and roll.”

The recording project boasts a hefty list of rock and roll alumni including Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction, Porno For Pyros), Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns), Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, David Lee Roth), Bruce Kulick (KISS, Grand Funk Railroad) along with Emil and Dariel, the young Russian cello duo from America’s Got Talent. This first-of-its-kind music collaboration will feature original compositions by Thornton as well as classics by Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Jane’s Addiction, and KISS.

“I’m elated to be working with some of rock music’s most influential icons,” said Tracy Thornton, founder of Pan Rocks. “My goal is to highlight the capabilities of steelpan in the rock and roll genre, and reach more music enthusiasts. Ultimately, I envision a touring show similar to Trans-Siberian-Orchestra, with multiple musicians, dancers, and other elements that would be enjoyed by people of all ages and cultures.”

The recording of this unique project will take place at Ocean Studios in Burbank and be captured in cutting-edge 360-video by videographer Dave Faires (Guinness Book Of World Records Award for Director of Programming for the first Mt. Everest 360 video shoot and climb). The project will be mastered by Dave Collins (Metallica, The Police, Soundgarden).

Stay tuned for updates.