STELLAR CIRCUITS Post Episode #1 Of New Video Blog Series

Winston-Salem, NC-based progressive/experimental rock/metal quartet, Stellar Circuits, will release their upcoming album, Ways We Haunt, out November 9th. The album was produced by renowned producer Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, Scale The Summit, The Contortionist), and is available for pre-orders in digital and physical/merch formats. Select tracks are also available for streaming via Spotify.

Today, the band has revealed the first of several new video blogs running in advance of the release of Ways We Haunt, detailing concepts behind the lyrical content, behind-the-scenes footage of recording, and more. Watch episode one below.

Vocalist Bed Beddick says in the first video blog: "A theme [of the album] that really just started to emerge was - things changing. In particular things being lost.... I think for me a lot of writing this album was dealing with losing things... things in life that you really love that you want to hold onto... that you wish could last forever. But unfortunately, the best things in life are the people that we love and they aren't always going to be around. A big part of writing this album for me was trying to grow as a person and come to terms with life changing like that - shifts in your own personal paradigm."

Stellar Circuits will perform at their album release show on November 2nd at The RamKat in Winston-Salem, NC. Doors open at 7 PM, show begins at 8 PM, and the show costs $10 at the door. Support will come from Shun The Raven, Raimee, and Norm.

Ways We Haunt tracklisting:

"Nocturnal Visitor"

"Skylights"

"Fell Under A Spell"

"Sleepless Goddess"

"Lose The Forest For The Trees"

"Rorschach"

"Go With Your Ghost"

"Matrioshka"

"Goblin Valley"

"The Polar Dream"

"Ways We Haunt"

"Nocturnal Visitor":

"Go With Your Ghost" video:

Stellar Circuits is:

Ben Beddick - Vocals

Jesse Olsen - Bass

Andrew Mericle - Guitar

Tyler Menon - Drums