STELLAR CIRCUITS - Progressive Metal Quartet To Release Ways We Haunt Album In November; "Go With Your Ghost" Music Video Streaming

Winston-Salem, NC-based quartet Stellar Circuits have been churning out massive soundscapes of rock and metal - chock full of the elements of progressive/experimental rock and metal that fans of the genre love with none of the tired fluff in between.

Hair-raising melodies, otherworldly interludes, intricate solos, grooving riffs, soaring, gripping vocals and an overall electric aura define the energy of Stellar Circuits on their upcoming full-length album, Ways We Haunt, out November 9th. Produced by renowned producer Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, Scale The Summit, The Contortionist), Ways We Haunt scratches all the progressive itches while incorporating elements from the outer-sphere of metal and rock, past and present. The album reflects influence from out-of-the-box artists like A Perfect Circle, Karnivool, Between The Buried And Me, The Contortionist and beyond.

Get your first taste of Ways We Haunt by taking in the mesmerizing video for "Go With Your Ghost", available for streaming below. The video was directed/edited by Erez Bader (Veil of Maya, The Contortionist), with cinematography from Justin Reich (Black Label Society, The Browning).

Pre-orders for Ways We Haunt will be available next week, but you can stream "Go With Your Ghost" now via Spotify. The track was just added to the New Blood playlist!

Bassist Jesse Olsen says "Go With Your Ghost" ended up being different from the tracks on the remainder of Ways We Haunt: "This track went through a lot of transitions. It was one of those songs you're writing that floats there for a while. We'd leave it alone until we could riff something out that better suited the rest of the sections without rushing the natural progression of writing. I think for that very reason it ended up being very unique among the rest of the tracks on the record."

Vocalist Ben Beddick adds about Ways We Haunt as a whole: "The concept behind the record was something that developed as we continued to write songs. I remember being really into the series 'True Detective' at the time. There was an idea surrounding one episode about your mind being like a locked room. The concept was taken further into the idea of our minds being like a house with many rooms. I was really inspired by this and the metaphor of a haunted house. After stepping back from the songs and the sequence it was so clear that there was a theme that progressed throughout. It's similar to the cycle that we go through in our minds when we can't let things go. We can compartmentalize regret and loss as well as our insecurities when we hold onto them. There's a light at the end of the tunnel though - where we can finally come to terms with our lives and who we are, even if it's just for a moment. That's what music and art has always done for me."

Stellar Circuits express that working with acclaimed producer Jamie King on Ways We Haunt was a stress-free experience, allowing them to flourish. Drummer Tyler Menon says about the recording process: "I felt completely at home the entire time we were working with Jamie - he is super easy to work with. He's a wizard behind his rig too. Jamie really helped bring our vision to life and I couldn't be happier with the whole experience of working with him."

Jesse Olsen adds: "This album encompasses a variety of different moods and soundscapes from track to track. We're all constantly experimenting with different sounds and vibes so we never really know where we'll end up at the end of the process."

Stellar Circuits formed in 2015 with the idea of creating progressively-minded music that resonates with the masses. The name "Stellar Circuits" is derived from the eight-circuit model of consciousness, a theory proposed in the 1970's about expanding consciousness and understanding the process of our mind as it pertains to existentialism. Although the music revolves heavily around introspection and self-reflection, this is also coupled with the importance of aesthetics and groove.

Creating music both intellectual and visceral, Stellar Circuits is nothing short of a vehicle - transporting the listener to places both chaotic and cathartic.

Stellar Circuits will perform at their album release show on November 2nd at The RamKat in Winston-Salem, NC. Doors open at 7 PM, show begins at 8 PM, and the show costs $10 at the door. Support will come from Shun The Raven, Raimee, and Norm.

Ways We Haunt tracklisting:

"Nocturnal Visitor"

"Skylights"

"Fell Under A Spell"

"Sleepless Goddess"

"Lose The Forest For The Trees"

"Rorschach"

"Go With Your Ghost"

"Matrioshka"

"Goblin Valley"

"The Polar Dream"

"Ways We Haunt"

"Go With Your Ghost" video:

Stellar Circuits is:

Ben Beddick - Vocals

Jesse Olsen - Bass

Andrew Mericle - Guitar

Tyler Menon - Drums