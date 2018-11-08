STELLAR CIRCUITS Release "Skylights" Drum Playthrough Video And Under The Surface Video Blog #5

Winston-Salem, NC-based progressive/experimental rock/metal quartet, Stellar Circuits, will release their upcoming album, Ways We Haunt, out November 9th. The album was produced by renowned producer Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, Scale The Summit, The Contortionist), and is available for pre-orders in digital and physical/merch formats. Select tracks are also available for streaming via Spotify.

Today, the band has revealed two videos - a brand new drum playthrough for the track "Skylights" and the fifth instalment of their Under The Surface video blog series. Watch below:

Ways We Haunt album details follow...

Ways We Haunt tracklisting:

"Nocturnal Visitor"

"Skylights"

"Fell Under A Spell"

"Sleepless Goddess"

"Lose The Forest For The Trees"

"Rorschach"

"Go With Your Ghost"

"Matrioshka"

"Goblin Valley"

"The Polar Dream"

"Ways We Haunt"

"Nocturnal Visitor":

"Go With Your Ghost" video:

Stellar Circuits is:

Ben Beddick - Vocals

Jesse Olsen - Bass

Andrew Mericle - Guitar

Tyler Menon - Drums