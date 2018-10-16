STELLAR CIRCUITS Upload Video Blog Series, Episode #2

Winston-Salem, NC-based progressive/experimental rock/metal quartet, Stellar Circuits, will release their upcoming album, Ways We Haunt, out November 9th. The album was produced by renowned producer Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, Scale The Summit, The Contortionist), and is available for pre-orders in digital and physical/merch formats. Select tracks are also available for streaming via Spotify.

Today, the band has revealed the second of several new video blogs running in advance of the release of Ways We Haunt, detailing concepts behind the lyrical content, behind-the-scenes footage of recording, and more.

Drummer Tyler Menon says in the second video blog: "This record is a snapshot of where we all are right now as musicians and as people."

Vocalist Ben Beddick adds, "It's such a complicated thing, being a person, and being alive. I think making music is one of those things that... help us make sense of what it's like..."

Watch Episode #1 below:

Stellar Circuits will perform at their album release show on November 2nd at The RamKat in Winston-Salem, NC. Doors open at 7 PM, show begins at 8 PM, and the show costs $10 at the door. Support will come from Shun The Raven, Raimee, and Norm.

Ways We Haunt tracklisting:

"Nocturnal Visitor"

"Skylights"

"Fell Under A Spell"

"Sleepless Goddess"

"Lose The Forest For The Trees"

"Rorschach"

"Go With Your Ghost"

"Matrioshka"

"Goblin Valley"

"The Polar Dream"

"Ways We Haunt"

"Nocturnal Visitor":

"Go With Your Ghost" video:

Stellar Circuits is:

Ben Beddick - Vocals

Jesse Olsen - Bass

Andrew Mericle - Guitar

Tyler Menon - Drums