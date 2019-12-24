STÉPHAN FORTÉ Offers Tutorial On How To Write A Shred Guitar Solo; Video

French guitar virtuoso, Stéphan Forté, has released a new video tutorial, which you can find below.

"On my side, I've been working quite a lot lately, and have been shooting a bunch of video tutorials on how I'm playing certain of my solos from Adagio and solo albums and today, I've just posted the first tutorial video on my YouTube channel called "How To Write A Shred Solo", where I explain the process behind a pretty insane guest solo I did this year."

Forté adds: "On the music side, those few months of silence allowed me to write and experiment a lot, and bring some new stylistic elements to my music, and I'm sooo impatient for you to listen to it! The album will be released in some quite unusual way, that's all I can say by now, but you will definitely hear some new songs this new year!"

Offering greetings for the holidays, Stéphan states: "I hope you will have a wonderful time with your family and loved ones because out of everything, that's what matters the most!"