STEPHEN CORONEL – Guitarist Of Pre-KISS Band WICKED LESTER On Probation For 2014 Child Sex Crimes

The Island Packet is reporting Stephen Coronel, the guitarist for the pre-KISS band Wicked Lester, was released from prison Monday and transferred to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he is choosing to stay while awaiting approval to move to Florida, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Coronel, 67, of Plantation Point, pleaded guilty in 2016 to three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Beaufort County 14th Judicial Circuit Public Index.

He was arrested in September 2014 by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after a search of his home, where he had been playing or uploading four videos of children engaging in sexual acts, according to a report by The Island Packet newspaper at the time.

Coronel co-wrote several KISS songs, including “She” and “Goin’ Blind”.