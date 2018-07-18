STEPHEN PEARCY - Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed For Upcoming View To A Thrill Solo Album
July 18, 2018, an hour ago
Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy will release his fifth solo album, View To A Thrill, on November 9th on CD/LP/Digital. More details and the first track will be released in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, check out the album artwork and tracklisting below.
Tracklisting:
"U Only Live Twice"
"Sky Falling"
"Malibu"
"One In A Million"
"Double Shot"
"Secrets To Tell"
"Not Killin’ Me"
"Dangerous Thing"
"I’m A Ratt"
"From The Inside"
"Violator"
The album was produced by Matt Thorne, mixed and mastered by Thorne and Pearcy's guitarist/co-writer Erik Ferentinos.