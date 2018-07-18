STEPHEN PEARCY - Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed For Upcoming View To A Thrill Solo Album

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy will release his fifth solo album, View To A Thrill, on November 9th on CD/LP/Digital. More details and the first track will be released in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, check out the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

"U Only Live Twice"

"Sky Falling"

"Malibu"

"One In A Million"

"Double Shot"

"Secrets To Tell"

"Not Killin’ Me"

"Dangerous Thing"

"I’m A Ratt"

"From The Inside"

"Violator"

The album was produced by Matt Thorne, mixed and mastered by Thorne and Pearcy's guitarist/co-writer Erik Ferentinos.