STEPHEN PEARCY Streaming "I'm A Ratt" Single From Upcoming View To A Thrill Album

Best known as the original vocalist and founding member of the platinum selling hard rock band Ratt, Stephen Pearcy has announced the release of his fifth solo album, View To A Thrill, on November 9th on CD/LP/Digital. Today, a new song from the album has been made available to stream and download. Get your first listen to "I'm A Ratt" below. Pre-order the new album here.

View To A Thrill includes 11 superb Ratt 'n Roll songs written by Stephen Pearcy, together with guitarist Erik Ferentinos, that will surely please fans of his last solo effort Smash as well as fans of his original band. The tracklisting flows perfectly and takes you on an audio journey through blistering rockers mixed with slower, more measured numbers. Like Ratt's catalog, this is a record that showcases the art of the riff. Erik Ferentinos is truly Pearcy's secret weapon as displayed by the mind-bending solos on display throughout View To A Thrill.

Tracklisting:

"U Only Live Twice"

"Sky Falling"

"Malibu"

"One In A Million"

"Double Shot"

"Secrets To Tell"

"Not Killin' Me"

"Dangerous Thing"

"I'm A Ratt"

"From The Inside"

"Violator"

"I'm A Ratt":

Lineup:

Stephen Pearcy- Lead Vocals

Erik Ferentinos - Guitars, Back Up Vocals, Keys

Matt Thorne - Bass Guitars, Keys, Back Up Vocals

Scot Coogan - Drums