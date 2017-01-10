STEPHEN PEARCY - "The People Have Spoken; RATT, Today, Is Going To Be A Good Thing"

Jeb Wright at Classic Rock Revisited recently spoke with vocalist Stephen Pearcy about his new solo album, Smash, and reuniting with former Ratt bandmates Warren DiMartini and Juan Croucier. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: You said that you and Warren are demoing songs. We will have another album by Ratt?

Stephen: "There will be another one eventually. I don’t know when, but we are still putting the pieces back together after the nonsense that went on all last year. The dust is settling. That is the way it is. You take care of business. I am not one to badmouth… to each his own, but it is time to move on."

Q: I was at a show in Oklahoma with (former Ratt drummer) Bobby Blotzer and he stormed off the stage and quit. It was an embarrassment. I witnessed it. I saw it happen. At this stage of the game and the age we all are, it is just bullshit.

Stephen: "Yeah… we are very fortunate enough to have a great fanbase worldwide. You can’t have one particular person that had nothing to do with writing or anything go out and decide, 'Hey this is it.' He bad raps the guys who did it just in order to make a living. It is one thing to make a living, and anybody can play our music but, you know… you eventually have to pay up. To each his own… I really don’t discuss it because it is a matter of principal. It is a public matter but I don’t feel the need to address it. I just take another approach that we have better things to do and more constructive, positive things to do. The people have spoken so we are dealing with it. Ratt, today, is going to be a good thing. We have a lot of work to do, but it is good."

The reunited Ratt lineup, featuring singer Stephen Pearcy, guitarist Warren DeMartini and bassist Juan Croucier, are at work on material for a new album, and will embark of the Back For More tour in 2017.

A message at Pearcy’s Facebook page states: “Pearcy/De Martini/Croucier already writing and recording song roughs for a new RATT record. When, where they record and release this new record TBA. It will happen, ready when ready.”

In regards to the Back For More tour, the band, which also includes former Quiet Riot guitarist, Carlos Cavazo, are already confirmed to headline the second night of M3 Rock Festival 2017, taking place Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Other acts confirmed for the festival include Kix, Loverboy, Winger, Faster Pussycat, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Dokken, Warrant, Jack Russell’s Great White and more. Further details on the festival flyer below.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Ratt camp.

On November 12th, HRH TV caught up with original Ratt drummer Bobb Blotzer at the Hard Rock Hell in Pwllheli, North Wales. In the clip below he discusses his new incarnation of Ratt and the ongoing legal battle over the band name with former bandmates Warren DeMartini, Stephen Pearcy and Juan Croucier. Check out the interview below.