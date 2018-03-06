STEPPENWOLF To Release 3CD Career Retrospective

Iconic rock band Steppenwolf and frontman John Kay will release the definitive career retrospective Steppenwolf At 50, a 3CD collection featuring 41-tracks, to celebrate the band's half-century of music.

Set for release Friday, March 16th via Los Angeles-based Rainman Records, the collection includes five rare or never-heard-before tracks.

Steppenwolf At 50 covers the band's storied career, from their 1968 debut through 13 studio albums -- billed both as Steppenwolf and John Kay & Steppenwolf -- as well as their Top 10 hits "Born To Be Wild," "Magic Carpet Ride" and "Rock Me." The group's 16 Greatest Hits album is certified platinum and they have earned nine Gold records. The band's music struck a true counter-culture note in the 1960s, and two songs-"The Pusher" and "Born To Be Wild"-were featured prominently in the 1969 Dennis Hopper/Peter Fonda film "Easy Rider." Steppenwolf At 50 was personally overseen by KAY and longtime manager Ron Rainey.



In his liner notes, Kay thanks band members, both past and present, as well as their loyal "Wolfpack" fan base. "That was 50 years ago as of this writing and much transpired during that time of course," says Kay. "In between seemingly endless tours at home and abroad, we somehow managed to write, rehearse and record numerous subsequent albums, but the hectic pace sometimes took its toll; not only on the band but also on our home lives and families...it is particularly dedicated to those who never stopped being there when we needed their support the most. Every band member past and present, who is heard on these recordings, played an important role as musician, fellow singer or songwriter in the Wolf's recording history and is accordingly acknowledged in the credits."

Preorder the album at this location.