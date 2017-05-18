Stern Pinball Encores AC/DC Pinball Machine

Stern Pinball, Inc., the world's oldest and largest producer of arcade-quality pinball machines, announced today, May 18th, it was bringing back the popular AC/DC Pro and Premium pinball machines. Originally debuting in 2012, the AC/DC pinball machine honors one of the most legendary rock and roll bands the world has ever known.

The game features 12 classic AC/DC hits including “Back In Black,” “Highway To Hell” and “You Shook Me All Night Long”. Other exciting game features include two separate ramps, a lower playfield, a ball-shooting cannon, eight drop targets, a mechanized Hell’s Bell and animations of the AC/DC band. Players can also join the party with a TNT detonator and the Devil’s Jukebox. This tribute to one of rock and roll’s most memorable bands pushes the auditory limits with its sound, style and infectious riffs. The AC/DC machine is designed to rock. The AC/DC Pro features technological upgrades featuring all LED lighting and a swinging bell.

“The demand for the AC/DC machine was fantastic,” said Gary Stern, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball. “Fans were clamoring to order the machine after we sold out.”

Pricing and Availability:

MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes

Pro Version: $US 6,099 MSRP

Premium Version: $US 7,699 MSRP

AC/DC Pinball is available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world. Visit sternpinball.com for further details.