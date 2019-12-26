STEVE BROWN Talks TRIXTER Debut Album 30th Anniversary Shows In 2020 Without Original Line-Up - "I'm Gonna Go Out And Do The Gigs And Sing My Songs"

Trixter guitarist Steve Brown, who has filled in for Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell a number of times due to Campbell's health issues, recently guested on Aother FN Podcast. In the clip below he discusses being a member of The Wizards Of Winter touring band, Tokyo Motorfist, and the upcoming 30th Anniversary of Trixter's self-titled debut album.

Brown: "Myself and P.J. Farley (bass), we're still out there doing it with Eric Martin (Mr.Big). Pete (Loran / vocals) and Gus (Mark Scott / drums), I haven't really spoken to them much, and you have to ask them what they're doing. But P.J. and I, we do this thing with Eric Martin called Eric Martin And Trixter, and we go out and we do a Mr. Big greatest hits set, and I sing the Trixter songs. And we've been doing that for the better part of the last three years. We've had offers, and every time an offer comes in for Trixter, it's given to the other guys, and sometimes they choose not to show up. But if the offer's good enough for me... that's one of the good things about being a guitar player who can sing as good as the lead singer and play guitar. You don't wanna come? You don't wanna do the gigs? I'm gonna go out and do the gigs and sing my songs, and that's the way it is."