STEVE DI GIORGIO Performs GONE IN APRIL’s “As Hope Welcomes Death”; Bass Playthrough Video

Gone In April, the symphonic melodic death metal ensemble featuring Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio, recently released a WW2 inspired music video for “As Hope Welcomes Death", taken from the band's sophomore album, Threads Of Existence.

Di Giorgio now offers a bass playthrough of the track. Check out the video below:

Filmed and edited by Norwegian artist Thomas Mortveit, the music video for “As Hope Welcomes Death” can be seen below.

Threads Of Existence tracklisting:

“Dawn of Time”

“The Curtain Will Rise”

“Our Future Line”

“Remember the Days”

“As Hope Welcomes Death”

“Embracing the Light”

“A Million Souls Gather”

“Relentless”

“The Great Contemplation”

“The Will to End a Life”

“As Hope Welcomes Death” video: