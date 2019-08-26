Steve Grimmett's GRIM REAPER Performs New Song "At The Gates"; Video

Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper performed the new song "At The Gates", the title track of the upcoming new album, at The Chance in Poughkeepsie NY on August 24. Video by Kenny Kessel for The Metal Voice can be seen below:



The long awaited fifth opus from Grim Reaper will hit the shelves on October 11. At The Gates contains 11 tracks of pure British heavy metal. CD version of the album will be available via Dissonance Productions, while the vinyl will be released via Back On Black.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"At The Gates"

"Venom"

"What Lies Beneath"

"The Hand That Rocks"

"Knock At The Door"

"Rush"

"Only When I Sleep"

"Line Them Up"

"Break Neck Speed"

"Under The Hammer"

"Shadow In The Dark"

"Venom":

The band is touring North America throughout August and September. There will be a special one-off UK album launch party at London’s Boston Music Rooms, on October 12.

Dates:

August

27 - Quebec, QC - L’Anti

28 - Montreal, QC - Pirahana

29 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

30 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

31 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

September

1 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

4 - Fridley, MN - Route 47

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joes w/Kingdom Come

8 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go Go

9 - San Diego, CA - BXB

12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

13 - Oakland, CA - Eli’s

October

12 - London, UK - Boston Music Rooms