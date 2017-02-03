STEVE GRIMMETT’s GRIM REAPER – 2014 Concert With Original Guitarist Nick Bowcott Streaming As Pay-Per-View Fundraiser For Singer

Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett remains hospitalized in south america after partial leg amputation. TV6 filmed a once in life time concert of Grim Reaper with original guitarist Nick Bowcott in Chicago, IL. Steve and his wife Millie have asked for our help by making this film available as a pay-per-view fundraiser. Head to this location for streaming and pricing details.

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice streamed live into the hospital in Ecuador where singer Steve Grimmett (Grim Reaper) and wife Millie Grimmett updated their fans on Steve's medical condition. Also joining the show were Tony Dolan (Venom Inc.) and former singer of Anthrax Neil Turbin.

Two announcements were made during the show, the first a fundraising show in their hometown of Swindon, England on April 1st organized by Brian Keene at the Riff's Bar

The second announcment was well known metal artists coming together to re-record a Grim Reaper song to help raise funds towards Grimmett's medical and recovery costs spearheaded by Tony Dolan, aided by Neil Turbin (Ex Anthrax) and Sy Keeler (Onslaught). The contribution artists include Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus) Ripper Owens (ex-Judas Priest), Doro Pesch, Lips (Anvil), Neil Turbin (Deathriders), Sy Keeler (Onslaught), Bobby Blitz (Overkill), Nick Bowcott (ex-Grim Reaper), John Gallagher (Raven), Mantas (Venom) and more to be announced soon. The song will be produced by Chris Tsangarides (Judas Priest)

Millie Grimmett gave The Metal Voice a medical status update on Steve's present condition:

"He has had four operations now, yesterday he had an operation to clean the wound a bit more, open it up a bit, put a drain in there to stop any further infections. So far the infection has stabilized. They have not stitched the wound up it's still open, they got a drain in there they are hoping it might help stop any infections. He can't fly until ten days after a big operation, so the earliest he can fly is this Friday. You got the high altitude because of the pressure of the plane, you have the risks of blood clotting, bleeding again, wounds opening so we have to make sure he can actually survive the flight because in total it is 19 hours door to door and we have to get two planes, it's a gruelling journey for everybody "

"I have a meeting with the doctor tomorrow morning to discuss how he is doing and recovery and there is another treatment they can use, using oxygen. So we are hoping they might be able to do that over the next few days. which could speed up the process of recovery. the donations have helped the both of us. Now I am here Steve has perked up a bit and it makes me feel a bot better to see him but we are still alone out here and we want to go home. "

Millie commented about the hospital staff: "They are very friendly, very nice, even though we both don't speak the same language, we still have a laugh, making Steve laugh making him smile, they do what they can with what they got, they don't have the same resources here. Steve said to me the other day that, last week he was in a ward downstairs and gentleman by him had heart failure and they didn't have a defibrillator so unfortunately the gentleman died, they did all they could, they have done a great job with Steve."

Lying on his hospital bed, Steve Grimmett said a few words: "I am very humbled I didn't realize that I meant so much to other people, I got no words other than thank you and when I am out on my new leg I'm going to come out and sing for a big party."

Grimmett continued about finally being reunited with his wife: "It was such a relief to have somebody that I could talk to, cause she is not only my wife, she's my best friend, she's my soulmate, it makes everything easier. I found that in this metal community of ours we have love and respect for each other and to be fair I've never met any assholes."

Details on how to make a donation can be found here.

Grimmett took ill at on January 14th at Grim Reaper's concert in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and performed most of the show sitting down. He was then taken to a hospital where he had his right leg removed from below the knee. "The infection was so aggressive it spread from his toes to his knee over night," Mille said.

Grimmett remains in a South American hospital after being refused flight home when the airline disallowed him to board. The singer was amidst a tour in support of Grim Reaper’s latest album, Walking In The Shadows.

Fans have taken to social media since initial reports started to appear regarding the beloved singer. Now an official fundraising page has been created to help Steve with costs that are quickly rising. Donations can be made here.

