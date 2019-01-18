STEVE HACKETT Debuts "Beasts In Our Time" Music Video

Following the tremendous success of 2017’s The Night Siren, legendary guitarist Steve Hackett (ex-Genesis) will release his new studio album, At The Edge Of Light, on January 25th. The new album, which features ten songs, sees Steve unite a vast amount of styles ranging from guitar driven rock to epic orchestration, from world music to the reflective and atmospheric all brought together in Steve Hackett’s unique style.

Today sees the release of the third single from the album, titled "Beasts In Our Time", accompanied by a brand new video which you can watch below.

Steve comments: “The track ‘Beasts In Our Time’ is the main thrust of this album, exposing fear, greed and intolerance. The eagle in the video symbolises the hatred and violence which nationalism breeds... and the clown, deceptive destructive forces which masquerade as fun and innocuous. We live in dangerous times where we stand on the edge of an abyss... But there is still the hope that the light of compassion can still win through.”

Watch Steve discuss the new album in this interview:

At The Edge Of Light is released in a number of formats including a Mediabook CD plus extra DVD with 5.1 surround sound mix & behind the scenes documentary, double vinyl LP + CD, Jewelcase CD and digital album. Pre-order here.

Steve Hackett has established himself as one of rock music’s finest and recognizable guitarists through his time with the legendary Genesis who he joined in 1971 and a solo career following his departure from Genesis in 1977 and is a hugely influential guitarist particularly in the progressive rock genre. At The Edge Of Light will be Hackett’s 26th studio album in a solo career that began in 1975 with the release of his debut solo album, Voyage Of The Acolyte.

At The Edge Of Light was mainly recorded in Steve's own studio but also around the world. The album features international artists, including Durga and Loreley of Pink Floyd vocal fame with drummers Nick D'Virgilio and Simon Phillips from USA, Sheema on sitar from India, Icelandic drummer/percussionist Gulli Briem, tar player Malik Mansurov and Swedish bass player Jonas Reingold. This album also features Paul Stillwell on didgeridoo, Rob Townsend on sax, bass clarinet and duduk, Amanda Lehmann on vocals, John Hackett on flute, drummer Gary O’Toole, Roger King and Ben Fenner on keyboards, Dick Driver on double bass, violinist and viola player Christine Townsend. All magically honed and engineered by Roger King.

Tracklisting:

"Fallen Walls And Pedestals"

"Beasts In Our Time"

"Under The Eye Of The Sun"

"Underground Railroad"

"Those Golden Wings"

"Shadow And Flame"

"Hungry Years"

"Descent"

"Conflict"

"Peace"

"Underground Railroad":

"Under The Eye Of The Sun" video:

The album is released shortly before Steve performs as special guest on the Cruise To The Edge in February 2019 and the On The Blue cruise featuring Justin Hayward, also in February.

(Photo - Tina Korhonen)