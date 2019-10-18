STEVE HACKETT Releases "Afterglow" Video From Upcoming Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall

Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett will release Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall on October 25 via InsideOutMusic on 2CD + Blu-Ray digipak and 2CD + DVD Multibox internationally, and 2CD + Blu-Ray + DVD in North America.

The album was recorded on October 5, 2018 at The Royal Festival Hall, London, during the 2018 Genesis Revisited Tour which fulfilled a long held ambition of Steve’s: to perform the music of Genesis with a live orchestra. The concert featured Steve’s regular touring band of Roger King (keyboards), Gary O’Toole (drums/percussion), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes) with Nad Sylvan on vocals and Jonas Reingold (The Flower Kings) on bass, together with special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann, and augmented by the 41-piece Heart Of England Orchestra conducted by Bradley Thachuk.

Watch "Afterglow" from the upcoming release below:

Tracklisting:

Set 1:

"Dance On A Volcano"

"Out Of The Body"

"The Steppes"

"Firth Of Fifth"

"Dancing With The Moonlit Knight"

"Blood On The Rooftops"

"Shadow Of The Hierophant"

Set 2:

"In That Quiet Earth"

"Afterglow"

"Serpentine Song"

"El Niño"

"Supper’s Ready"

Encore:

"The Musical Box"

Steve Hackett has announced his 2020 North American Tour. Setting off February 26, Steve and his band will perform 17 shows in the US and Canada.

For the first time ever, Steve will perform the seminal Genesis album Selling England By The Pound in its entirety. Released in 1973, the album went to #3 in the UK charts and has been described as ‘the definitive Genesis album’. It includes fan favourites such as "Dancing With The Moonlit Knight", "Firth Of Fifth", "Cinema Show" and, of course, "I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)". Other favourite classic Genesis tracks will also feature in the show.

2019 marked the 40th anniversary of one of Steve’s most popular solo albums Spectral Mornings, and Steve will rightly celebrate this milestone by performing masterpieces from the album.

Steve explains, "I’m thrilled to be performing the whole of my favourite Genesis album, Selling England By The Pound, which caught the attention of John Lennon in 1973. I felt that I was now playing guitar in the world’s best band, and everything was opening up for us… Also I look forward to playing all the favorite songs from Spectral Mornings, marking its anniversary, plus new album tasters, as well as additional Genesis gems in a terrific grand slam!”

Tour dates:

February

26 - Jubilee Auditorium - Calgary, AB

27 - Winspear Centre - Edmonton, AB

March

1 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MA

4 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI

6 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

7 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ

11 - The Academy of Music - Northampton, MA

12 - Miller Symphony Hall - Allentown, PA

13 - Scottish Rite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

14 - Scottish Rite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

15 - Whitaker Center - Harrisburg, PA

17 - Carolina Theatre - Durham, NC

19 - The Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

20 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra, FL

21 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

22 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

24 - Parker Playhouse - Ft Lauderdale, FL

Joining Steve on the tour are his regular musicians Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes) with Nad Sylvan on vocals. Craig Blundell (Steven Wilson, King Crimson, Iron Maiden) will be on drums & percussion.

(Photo - Lee Millward)