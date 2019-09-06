STEVE HACKETT Releases "Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" Video From Upcoming Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall

September 6, 2019, an hour ago

Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett will release Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall on October 25 via InsideOutMusic on 2CD + Blu-Ray digipak and 2CD + DVD Multibox internationally, and 2CD + Blu-Ray + DVD in North America.

The album was recorded on October 5, 2018 at The Royal Festival Hall, London, during the  2018 Genesis Revisited Tour which fulfilled a long held ambition of Steve’s: to perform the music of Genesis with a live orchestra. The concert featured Steve’s regular touring band of Roger King (keyboards), Gary O’Toole (drums/percussion), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes) with Nad Sylvan on vocals and Jonas Reingold (The Flower Kings) on bass, together with special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann, and augmented by the 41-piece Heart Of England Orchestra conducted by Bradley Thachuk.

Now, a first track from this release is available, "Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" from Genesis’ iconic Selling England By The Pound album. Watch the clip below:

Tracklisting:

Set 1:
"Dance On A Volcano"
"Out Of The Body"
"The Steppes"
"Firth Of Fifth"
"Dancing With The Moonlit Knight"
"Blood On The Rooftops"
"Shadow Of The Hierophant"

Set 2:
"In That Quiet Earth"
"Afterglow"
"Serpentine Song"
"El Niño"
"Supper’s Ready"

Encore:
"The Musical Box"



