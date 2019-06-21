STEVE HACKETT Vocalist NAD SYLVAN Premiers Music Video For "Whoa (Always Been Without You)"

Nad Sylvan, vocalist with Steve Hackett, will release of his new solo album, The Regal Bastard, on July 5. His third album for InsideOutMusic, and his fifth overall, this record is the final part of the Vampirate trilogy that he began on 2015’s Courting The Widow.

Today he launches the third single from the album, and you can watch the video for "Whoa (Always Been Without You)", below.

Nad comments: “’Whoa’ is one of those gifts that just came to me while I was on tour in Italy last summer. It kept pounding in my head, like someone’s knocking on your door and won’t stop, even if you open it. To me, it’s probably the strongest song on the album. Very relatable lyrics, we’re all waiting for that big life changing moment in life, no matter the circumstances.”

Once more, Sylvan has pulled together a tremendous array of musical talent to bring his inspiration to life. “Almost everyone who worked on The Bride Said No is back with me again. Steve Hackett plays guitar on one track, Guthrie Govan on two, while Tony Levin does the bass on a song. Jonas Reingold plays bass on much of the album, and Nick D'Virgilio handles the drums. And I also have the same female singers working with me once more, these being Sheona Urquhart, Jade Ell and Tania Doko. And on 'Honey I'm Home', there's a big choir section, with every singer that has been involved with the three albums that make up the Vampirate trilogy, concluding the story in an honourable way. We also have Nick Beggs joining in on this part of the song.”

The Regal Bastard will be released as a limited CD Digipak (incl. two bonus tracks), Gatefold 2LP + CD, and as a digital album. Pre-order here.

"I Am The Sea"

"Oahu"

"Whoa (Always Been Without You)"

"Meet Your Maker"

"The Regal Bastard"

"Leave Me On These Waters"

"Honey I’m Home"

"Diva Time" (Bonus Track)

"The Lake Isle Of Innisfree" (Bonus Track)

"Meet The Maker" video:

"I Am The Sea":

Trailer:

Nad comments: “For me, this is the best of the three records. I honestly believe it will delight the fans. It is maybe not as riff heavy as the others. I would describe the sound as coming from the notion of pop going prog, with R'n'B elements in there as well. It is very soulful. But that suits my style. I am a vocal chameleon, and you'll hear that throughout. It is the finest possible way to bring the trilogy to an end.”

Nad will spend most of 2019 touring once again with Steve Hackett, as he celebrates the 40 years anniversary of Spectral Mornings, as well as the Genesis classic Selling England By The Pound. Find the full list of dates here.