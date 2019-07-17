STEVE HARRIS On IRON MAIDEN Still Not Being In Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame - "We Didn't Get Into The Business For That Sort Of Thing"

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris doesn't mind that his band have been eligible for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame since 2004, yet still haven't been inducted.

"I don’t mind that we’re not in things like that," Harris tells Rolling Stone. "I don’t think about things like that. It’s very nice if people give you awards or accolades, but we didn’t get into the business for that sort of thing. I’m certainly not going to lose sleep if we don’t get any sort of award, not just that one, any award. I don’t think we deserve to have this or that necessarily. With what we do, whatever comes of it is great. Whatever doesn’t come of it is great, too."

Ahead of the band’s career-spanning North American tour, Harris breaks down fan favourites like “Run To The Hills”, “The Trooper” and “Fear Of The Dark”, and discusses other topics. Read the full story at Rolling Stone.

Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beat Tour 2019 lands at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida tomorrow, Thursday, July 18. Find the band's live itinerary and ticket links here.