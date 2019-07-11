STEVE HARRIS Reflects On IRON MAIDEN's 2011 Grammy Win For "El Dorado"; "I Didn’t Think We Really Deserved It For That One..."

In a new interview with Miami New Times, Iron Maiden's Steve Harris discusses the band's 2011 Grammy Award win in the "Best Metal Performance" category for the song “El Dorado", featured on The Final Frontier album. Maiden beat out Korn, Megadeath, Lamb Of God, and Slayer to take the award.

Though the win was an honor, Harris says, other Maiden nominations, such as “Blood Brothers,” “Fear Of The Dark” and “The Wicker Man,” might have been more deserving.

“To be honest with you, I think we ended up getting it for a song which I thought was not one of our best ones,” he says. “I didn’t think we really deserved it for that one but maybe one of the others. So it was a bit off, really.”

Harris credits Maiden’s longevity to “years and years on the road” and a diverse, international fan base that is particularly robust in Europe and South America.

“When we started off, we weren’t even thinking of being a global band. We just ended up becoming that,” he says. “That wasn’t the goal to start with. You just try different things, and here we are.”

Read the full interview at Miami New Times.

BMG will continue their reissues series of the Iron Maiden catalog with the third set of digipak CD titles in The Studio Collection: Remastered, to be released on July 26.

Following on from 2014/2017’s black vinyl releases and 2015’s Mastered for iTunes project, The Studio Collection: Remastered features recordings taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases. The albums supersede the previously available studio catalog and all titles will also be made available on streaming platforms.

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch. In the July 26th batch, this will be Fear Of The Dark. All four albums in this set are available for pre-order now from studiocollection.ironmaiden.com.

The first four albums in this collection were released in November 2018 - Iron Maiden / Killers / The Number Of The Beast (standard/collectors) / Piece Of Mind.

The second four albums were released in March 2019 - Powerslave / Somewhere In Time (standard/collectors) / Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son / No Prayer For The Dying.

Fourth batch coming in 2019, date TBC - Dance Of Death / A Matter Of Life And Death (standard/collectors) / The Final Frontier / The Book Of Souls*.

* not remastered but appearing in digipak for the first time