STEVE HARRIS Says “We’ll See” About Possible IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST Tour

Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris was a guest on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation and was asked about a possible tour with Judas Priest after Priest singer Rob Halford remarked earlier this month that he’d like to see both bands tour together.

Harris responded, “"It's funny because I saw myself. And also, apparently someone today said that Ian Hill (Priest bassist) said something about it as well. So, I don't know. I suppose the management has gotta get their heads together and make something like that happen. But, yeah, why not? I suppose the fans can push for it to happen. But we'll see."

Halford recently spoke with Consequence Of Sound about his new holiday album, Celestial.

During the chat, Consequence Of Sound brought up recent comments by Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill, who said he’d like to see Priest and Iron Maiden tour together... and Halford is all for it.

“I think both bands would look to do that,” Halford said. “It’s all about the timing of doing such a thing. We’re good friends.”

He added, “When we talk about rivalry, healthy rivalry, it’s like the Arizona Cardinals and the Raiders or the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. It’s that kind of rivalry, a good rivalry. It’s a fun rivalry. But I think both bands have admired each other throughout the metal years, and it would be a spectacular event - Priest and Iron Maiden together.”

At one time, Rob had grander aspirations, hoping to mimic “The Big 4” thrash shows (Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax) with four of the biggest UK metal acts.

“My dream had always been to have like ‘The Big 4 Of The UK’, without turning this into a kind of depressing way,” he remarked. “I’d always dreamed of Black Sabbath and Motörhead and Priest and Maiden as ‘The Big 4’ doing something in the UK.”

Halford went on to lament the passing of Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister and the retirement of Sabbath, saying, “Sadly, two-fourths of that has gone, but the music lives forever. That’s the main thing.”

