STEVE “LIPS” KUDLOW Talks Legal At Last’s Lyrical Content – “People Will Condemn Me For Being Another Greta Thunberg

Jimmy Kay from Canada’s The Metal Voice spoke with Anvil leader Steve “Lips” Kudlow about the lyrical content of their new album Legal At Last, and the global inspiration of their documentary The Story Of Anvil.

When asked about their marijuana lyrical content and if it will polarize their fans base:

"The legalization of marijuana has little or nothing to do with whether it's something's good for you or bad for you. It was made illegal originally because of finances and particularly finances of industries in the 1920's and there was no such thing as hippies and smoking pot in the 1920’s so it had nothing to do with that. It had everything to do with the economy, with particularly the cotton industry, pulp and paper, the oil industry and plastic and fabrics all kinds of stuff like. So it's not about going to get high and this song doesn't even talk about that so get rid of that misconception it's not about getting high. (Album cover shows) Angels getting high (on the front cover) but on the back cover the devil is getting high, so the basic and fundamental idea is, it's for better or worse. It's another human vice like I say in the lyrics. It's about taking responsibility on an individual basis. If you want to go get high that's your own business, if you don't that's also your own business. I'm not telling anybody what to do all I'm saying it's all for better or worse and I'm talking about it like you say as a news report. I'm talking about the implications and the overall effect that it's had on our world."

When asked about how the new album has more social political messages compared to older albums:

"No one really cares, it's human nature to be selfish and I see the stuff going on and around me I'm just I'm bringing awareness by singing about it and talking about it. People will condemn me for being another Greta Thunberg with all these new songs but everything was written long before she got up and did that speech."

When asked about the musical direction of the new album:

"I think we're very consistent at what we do and in particularly on the last few albums. We're trying to be as authentic to ourselves as we possibly can be. We have our own direction and our own thing."

How the Anvil documentary has become an inspirational movie:

"Christmas Season is a time when there's a huge amount of people that end up watching the movie especially from people who are ill. It's Inspiring you know, to people who become ill. We have a large amount of people who watch the documentary who are hospital patients with cancer or other kinds of debilitating problems. People come to our shows on a regular basis as a result of that movie because the movie is inspiring. The movie is about going after your dreams and capturing them at any cost and a hope for tomorrow, that's what it's about. It's about the human endurance. It's hugely inspirational for people to get up and take part in their own destinies and give them hope and I'm glad I'm proud that."

A music video for "Legal At Last", the title track of Anvil's upcoming new album, is available for streaming below. AFM Records released Legal At Last in digipak, digital, black vinyl and some limited colored vinyl editions, on February 14.

