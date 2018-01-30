STEVE LUKATHER Talks "Embarrassing" Audition For FRANK ZAPPA - "I Came To Find Out From STEVE VAI That I Was The Sacrificial Lamb To Get Rid Of Everybody Else"

In a new interview with Guitar Player, Toto's Steve Lukather reflects on five years as a member of Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band, and 40 years on stage (and 40 million albums sold) with Toto, the band Lukather co-founded when he was still a teenager. Lukather also jams with host Jude Gold on a variety of songs; comments on the art of rhythm guitar; examines his sobriety; discusses both his new autobiography, The Gospel According to Luke; and Toto's new album, 40 Trips Around the Sun; and looks back on his years as a session ace tracking guitar parts on hit records by Michael Jackson, Don Henley, Boz Scaggs, and other stars.

The Mutual Admiration Society is a new album from Sterling Ball, John Ferraro and Jim Cox featuring guitar greats Steve Vai, John Petrucci, Steve Morse, Albert Lee, Steve Lukather and Jay Graydon.

In the video below, Sterling sits down with Seve Lukather to discuss their musical pasts, long-time friendship, and the road that led to the Mutual Admiration Society album coming to fruition.

Featuring 13 classic tracks reimagined by some of the world's greatest guitarists including "Sugar Shack" featuring Steve Vai, "Baby Please Don't Go" featuring Steve Lukather, "The In Crowd" with Steve Morse and a one-of-a-kind Disney Medley performance featuring John Petrucci. The Mutual Admiration Society is available now via Favored Nations and Mascot Records.

Tracklisting:

"Payday Song"

"The In-Crowd" (feat. Steve Morse)

"Checkin’ Up On My Baby"

"Baby Please Don’t Go" (feat. Steve Lukather)

"Treat Her Right"

"Sugar Shack" (feat. Steve Vai)

"Memphis AKA Memphis, Tennessee"

"Cryin' Time" (feat. Albert Lee)

"I Want You Back"

"Disney Medley" (feat. John Petrucci)

"Hey Good Lookin’" (feat. Albert Lee)

"Strip Mall Gourmet" (feat. Jay Graydon)

"Heartbroke"

