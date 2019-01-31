STEVE MORSE - "We're Starting Two Albums, One With FLYING COLORS And One With DEEP PURPLE"; Video

Andertons Music Co. caught up with Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse at this year's NAMM show, and learned that he's starting work on a new Deep Purple album, as well as an album with his Flying Colors supergroup. Watch the video below.

Says Steve: "Well, we're starting two albums - one with Flying Colors and one with Deep Purple. I know there's more Deep Purple gigs that they haven't announced yet, so don't tell them that I told you so. This year, I think it might be US, but there's nothing booked for sure. I'm running on rumour power."

Deep Purple's latest album, InFinite, was released in April 2017 via earMUSIC. Stay tuned for updates.