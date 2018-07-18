STEVE'N'SEAGULLS Cover ZZ TOP Classic "Gimme All Your Lovin'"; Music Video Streaming
July 18, 2018, an hour ago
Finland's Steve'N'Seagulls, known for its folk and bluegrass versions of heavy metal classics like AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" and Guns N' Roses' "November Rain", have released the video below, covering the ZZ Top hit "Gimme All Your Lovin'". Watch below:
The band previously posted an official live video for their cover of Van Halen's "Panama":
Steve'N'Seagulls will return to the road in the US this summer. The band is touring with Clusterpuck this August and September.
Tour dates:
August
30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre
31 - Newport, KY - Southgate House
September
1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Founders Brewing Co
2 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
3 - Ferndale, MI - Otus Supply
4 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
5 - Houghton, MI - Rozsa Center For The Performing Arts
9 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
10 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
11 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
12 - Lexington, KY - The Burl
13 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
14 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
15 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge
16 - North Little Rock, AR - Four Quarter Bar
17 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
18 - Birmingham, AL - Workplay Theater