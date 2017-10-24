STEVE'N'SEAGULLS Release Cover Of TRUST’s “Antisocial”; Single Available For Streaming

Finland's Steve'N'Seagulls are back with two hillbilly-fied versions of the classic track "Antisocial" by Gallic legends Trust, which was also made famous by Anthrax.

Going bilingual, the S'N'S boys are shaking the foundations by releasing the track in both French and English. Hootenanny headbanging is officially a global craze and is spreading like wildfire. Listen here.

"Hello hello! We've been touring quite a lot in France, and it's been great, by the way," the band said. "We were told about this amazing punk rock song by Trust, and since Pukki is a multi-lingual Renaissance Man, it felt good to make the song in both French and English. The arrangement came together when we added accordion, cowbell, doubled the bass drum, and threw in some string instruments. For us, this song is very to-the-point and it feels good to do something different for a change! Oui monsieur! See you on tour!"

The video for the French version of the song will be released on October 27th.

Steve'N'Seagulls recently released an official video for their cover of the Metallica classic, “Sad But True”. Video by Jaakko Manninen Photography, sound recording by Antti Laitila.

Steve'N'Seagulls perform next on October 25th at Sibelius-Talo, Iso Salt in Lahti, Finland. Find their live itinerary at this location.