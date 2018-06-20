STEVE'N'SEAGULLS Release Official Live Cover Of VAN HALEN Classic "Panama" (Video)

Finland's Steve'N'Seagulls, known for its folk and bluegrass versions of heavy metal classics like AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" and Guns N' Roses' "November Rain", have posted an official live video of the band knocking out Van Halen's "Panama".

Steve'N'Seagulls will return to the road in the US this summer. The band is touring with Clusterpuck this August and September.

Tour dates:

August

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre

31 - Newport, KY - Southgate House

September

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Founders Brewing Co

2 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

3 - Ferndale, MI - Otus Supply

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

5 - Houghton, MI - Rozsa Center For The Performing Arts

9 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

10 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

11 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

12 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

13 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

14 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

15 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge

16 - North Little Rock, AR - Four Quarter Bar

17 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

18 - Birmingham, AL - Workplay Theater