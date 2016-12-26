STEVE'N'SEAGULLS Release Video For Cover Of THE OFFSPRING's "Self Esteem"

Finland's riotous rockers Steve'N'Seagulls have released a video for their take on "Self Esteem" by The Offspring. It was filmed "Fall 2016, somewhere in the USA."

In live news, Steve'N'Seagulls are gearing up to bring their brand of hillbilly hard rock to The US in February in support of their new album, Brothers In Farms. Their schedule is as follows:

February

1 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

3 - New York, NY - The Studio at Webster Hall

4 - Washington, DC - Rock N Roll Hotel

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre

6 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

7 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

9 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

11 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

12 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

13 - Portland, OR - Dante's

15 - San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

17 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

19 - Tucson, AZ - Maloneys Live

21 - San Antonio, TX - Carlos Alvarez Studio at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

22 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

23 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

24 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

25 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

Steve'N'Seagulls have released a video for their cover of the Guns N’ Roses hit “November Rain”, featured on their new album Brothers in Farms (Spinefarm Records), which sees the band offering their unique takes on classics from Iron Maiden, Metallica, Megadeth, and more. Watch the new video below.

Brothers In Farms tracklisting:

"Aces High"

"Sad But True"

"Wishmaster"

"It's A Long Way To The Top"

"You Could Be Mine"

"November Rain"

"In Bloom"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Fill Up The Tank"

"Burn"

"The Pretender"

"Self Esteem"

"Out In The Fields"

"Born To Be Wild"

"November Rain" video:

"Aces High" video: